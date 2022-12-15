THURSDAY
The Spiritual Affairs Book Club will meet weekly on Thursdays (starting on Dec. 1) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be discussing near-death experiences by reading “Life After Life” by Raymond Moody, MD, PhD. All are welcome to join in the discussions.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & Syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 13 at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. on Dec. 17 and will end when all boxes are distributed at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Rosenberg Kids Chess Club meets at the Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy Street every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona, Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 3304 Market in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at First Lutheran Church, 25th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $6 donation welcome. Call Sharon Nugent, 281-701-8774.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & Syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
The Santa Fe Garden Group meets the second Monday each month at 10 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. at 13217 FM 1764. Bring a friend and a snack to share while learning about growing plants, flowers and shrubs. Call 409-925-2552 for more information.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. virtually the first and third Tuesday of each month. Call us at 409-392-7120 to have the virtual link emailed or texted to you.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828. WEDNESDAY
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
The Galveston Island Chess Club meets every Wednesday from 6 p.m.to 10 p.m. at the Tremont House located at 2300 Ship Mechanic Row Street. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Rotary Club of Dickinson will meet Wednesdays noon at First United Methodist Church of Dickinson, 200 FM 517 in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano at 281-989-3279 for more information.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 21 via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Dec. 21 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $40 a person and $35 for students. Visit propellerclubgalveston.com to pay. For information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
ONGOING
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bi-lingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up call Linda Telfah at 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP, and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 17; and July 11 through the remainder of the upcoming school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrrmuseum.org.
