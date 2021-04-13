Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater, at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 13 via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today via Zoom. Barbara Whelton will present “Writing Your Life Story — Your Legacy.” Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
Galveston College will host its “Meet a UTMB Scientist” virtual panel at 3 p.m. today via Zoom. For anyone interested in pursuing a career in science or the medical field. To access meeting, enter meeting ID: 892-9679-1451 with passcode: Galveston. For information, call 409-944-4242.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. today at José’s Restaurant at 1021 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Tickets are $30 at the door. For information, call 409-684-5940.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, the course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in Ballroom A of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Take copies of your resume and apply online at www.landrysinc.com/careers. Potential employees will also receive a $250 sign-on bonus ($100 after completion of 30 days; $150 after 90 days). For information, call 409-765-5157.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by Thursday.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Ball High School JROTC, along with multiple student clubs will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the school’s parking lot at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. MD Anderson Cancer Center will conduct the blood drive. Picture ID required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/ballhsrotc0421. For information, email BHStornadobattalion@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-thru only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon April 21 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Richard Rennison, supervisory senior resident agent of the Texas City FBI office, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person (check) or $28 (credit card). Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net by Friday. For information, call 713-504-0304.
SATURDAY
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot across from Ends at 6020 FM 1765 at in Texas City. A $10 donation is asked. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5565, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
