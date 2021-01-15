The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Meet and greet begins at 11:15 a.m. Richard D. Hayes II will be the speaker. Must RSVP by today. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The city of Galveston will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Fire Station No. 1 at 823 26th St. in Galveston. Must take your photo ID.To pre-register, visit http://honumg.info/GalvestonFS1.
Galveston College will have registration for the spring 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today at gc.edu. Returning students can register on their Whitecaps portal at whitecaps.gc.edu. To meet with an adviser, email advising@gc.edu. For financial aid information, visit gc.edu/financial-aid. For information, call 409-944-4242.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a grab-n-go lunch and clothing giveaway from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual tree giveaway beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Must show proof of residency. One tree per family. Live oak, water oak, and lace bark elm trees will be available. For information, visit ci.friendswood.tx.us/372/annu al-tree-giveaway-january.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page. Early registration can be found at galvestonlassie league.org.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell, will be the speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 824-3990-0292 and password: 784960. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Galveston King Fest and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will present the “Different Strokes for Different Folks: A Conversation ‘Defund or Reform the Police’” webinar from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join meeting, enter ID: 869-3213-9768 with passcode: 320000. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale, city councilman of District 1, E. R. Johnson, Mayor Craig Brown and more will be on the panel.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its connection recovery support group for individuals and its family support group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
ONGOING
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
UPCOMING
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 32nd appreciation services of its pastor, the Rev. A. C. Tryon, and his wife at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 24 during its normal virtual service. For information, call Jeanette Elias, 713-253-0461.
Bay Area Christian School will have its K-12 preview night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the lobby of the Seibel Wing at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors should register to make an appointment at giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
Artists are invited to enter the Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show, which will be Jan. 29 through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Artists can enter up to three pieces from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25. For rules, prospectus and information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) beginning Jan. 31 through Feb. 28 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
