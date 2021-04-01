The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will host an in-person job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Johnny Mitchell Branch at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. Job openings can be found at https://bgcgh.gethired.com. For information, email careers@bgcgh.org or visit www.bgcgh.org.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Gail Stanart, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee for District 15, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. today at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgatemeth odistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. today at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. today through Saturday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
FRIDAY
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. Friday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a fried fish dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to order, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
First Baptist Church will have its Easter Eggztravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For children through fifth-grade. There will be a bunny brunch, stories, crafts and games, and an egg hunt with prizes. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Saturday via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
SUNDAY
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service on church grounds) and 10 a.m. (in Asbury Hall) Sunday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgate methodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. Sunday on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its Resurrection Day service at 8 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Kermit Courville Stadium on the corner of 28th Street and Avenue M in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call 409-762-9855.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will hold its first service on Easter Sunday in its new location at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 9:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist); 10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 11 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist with special music) Sunday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. RSVP must be made for the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
ONGOING
The Ball High School Class of 1976 is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick through April 30. Ball High School seniors can apply in their counselors office or visit www.gisd.org/Page/11465.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. Tuesday virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfounda tion.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
College of the Mainland will have its “Laughs for Lunch” fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 in its conference center at 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Comedienne Kristin Lindner will be the guest speaker. Must RSVP by April 9 by contacting Jennifer Smith, jsmith107@com.edu or 409-933-8705. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/eaw.
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (except May 1) Saturdays April 10 through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted April 10; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and E-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email pub licworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual Spring Sparkle event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents can take tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances and plastics. Shredding also will be available. No hazardous waste. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon April 10 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information about sponsorships and entry fees, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galves tonhumane.org. Saturday is the deadline to register.
Local authors, Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. April 10 at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
Local author Pat Jakobi will be signing copies of her new book “Early Galveston Artists and Photographers: Recovering a Legacy” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by April 15.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 16 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. April 17 and May 15 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhous ton.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.