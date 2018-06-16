Booker T. Washington School will have its 18-year reunion through Sunday. For information, call Bobbie Garrett, 409-935-5807, Beatrice Mayes, 409-949-9304, or Lynn Ellison, 281-534-4141.
The Young Gardeners Program will present its Build-A-Bed Workshop from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at L.A. Morgan Elementary School on the corner of 35th Street and Avenue N in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com/young gardeners or call 206-653-6326.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Hitchcock High School Dance Team will have a community yard sale and vendor event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 6629 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information on how you can participate, call 281-744-9654, 409-256-7668 or 409-599-8146.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual hurricane preparedness and recovery joint meeting at 10 a.m. today at the city hall public service building at 16628 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. Booths will open at 9:45 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Soil Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today and June 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Admission is free. Music by DJ Big E. For information, call 409-763-2257 or 409-795-4352.
The Central High School Gathering will have its “Oh What A Night” Oldies but Goodies Dance from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday; and the Father’s Day Barbecue will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. All events will be at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Odessa Holmes, 409-750-1956, or Sharon Holmes, 409-457-1795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.