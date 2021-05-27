HAPPY BIRTHDAY Derrick Alcorn, Nicolle Hunt, Carolyn Butler-Robinson, Trish Paakkonen, Tara Krystal Ehlert, David Salcedo, Lynette and Lionette Mays, Larita Courville Merritt and Mary Jones.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Michael and Roshanda Courville, celebrating 15 years of marriage.
