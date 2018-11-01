County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). Call 409-770-5475.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Kerri Taylor, executive director of “Unbound, Houston,” will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
UPCOMING
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its annual fall sweep citywide beautification and cleanup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday across the city. Local businesses, organizations and civic groups are encouraged to participate. For information, contact Colleen Merritt at cmerritt@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9255.
The Boys & Girls Club will have a basketball camp for ages 8-16 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call Janette Martinez or Kristen Bordelon at 409-763-2227.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in the Salute to Military Service event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.