For the past six years, the George Washington Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen to work in the old Magnolia Cemetery in Dickinson during its National Day of Service, which is held each year on Oct. 11. With the assistance of members from the Lions Club of Pearland, the grounds have been cleared, tombstones have been cleaned, and tombstones that have toppled over have been righted. Pictured left to right are Kathy Chaffee (member), Donna Hatch (historian), Saranne Labay (registrar), Gwen Lejsal (former regent), and Cheryl Tucker (regent).