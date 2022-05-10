City meetings May 10, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Wednesday6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.Thursday7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Council Chamber City Galveston Landmark Commission Politics Company Institutes Hydrography Meeting Planning Board × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAs traffic jam continues, tolls waived at San Luis PassState plans closure, demolition of I-45 bridge near Tiki IslandGalveston County's final election results are inInterstate 45 to be reduced to single lanes this weekendThree injured in crash on Galveston seawall charged in 'jugging' schemeLine of cruise passengers in Galveston stretches for blocksHere are the council and school district winners around Galveston CountyWoman, child found dead in motel swimming pool in GalvestonKen Clark, longtime Galveston County commissioner, dies at 58Man dies after being run over by own truck on Bolivar Peninsula, sheriff says CollectionsLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLeague City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-offIn Focus: Astros walk-off the Tigers 3-2The Grand holds annual Kids FestivalIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0In Focus: Astros 4, Mariners 0In Focus: Astros 3, Tigers 2In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continues CommentedGuest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Question of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (59) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18) State should do more for our public schools (18) Galveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper question (16) In Galveston County, homeowners lament another round of sharp value increases (14)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.