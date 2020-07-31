ROSENBERG LIBRARY
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. To sign up, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Mixed-Up Fairy Tale Live at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg- library.org/src2020.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings. To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Adult Online Book Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom. “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott will be discussed. For information, email awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
•••
HITCHCOCK PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer the following summer reading programs at 1 p.m. via hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or on its Facebook page on the following dates: • Tuesday — Summer Special: Recycled materials craft; • Wednesday — Craft: Learn how to make a lizard and dinosaur out of clay; • Friday — Experiment: Static electricity butterfly. For information, call 409-986-7814.
