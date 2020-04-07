HAPPY BIRTHDAY William Newton, Jennifer Jane Alcala, Nailah Caldwell, Marlee J. Walker, Patrick and Shakisha Pleasant, King David Caldwell, Brittany Rivers and Brandon J. Boyd.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Daniel and Lolly Ortega, celebrating 47 years; and Joseph and Sheila Jack, celebrating 21 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Wayne and Shirley Cato, celebrating 69 years; and the Rev. A. C. and Dorothy Tryon, celebrating 52 years of marriage.
