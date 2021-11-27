TODAY
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
A reception showing the 2021 TWELVE project will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today in Edna’s Room at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit twelvepeople.org or call Will Wright, 806-236-0715.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 19 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Sweetheart Holiday Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email Sylvia Salinas, sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 62nd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Shirley Scott, from San Marcos, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-8847.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 13 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The 41st annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Ball High School (enter from 41st Street side parking lot) and at the Galveston County Food Bank, 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition through Wednesday in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Thursday at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Ceramics made by clients also will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardener Ira Gervais. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bay Area Chorus will present its “O Sing, my Soul” Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road in Houston. For tickets, visit bayareachorus.org.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit galvestontx.gov/christmasparade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Through from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate Christmas with a potluck at 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Take a dish to share. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
