City meetings Dec 25, 2021

Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.

Tuesday
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.

Jan. 3
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
