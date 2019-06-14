HAPPY BIRTHDAY Allan Muesse, Mona Faye Williams, Walter L. Henderson Jr., Cindy DeWitt, Daniel Hernandez, Sarah Samuels, Kevin Campbell, Isabella Bray, Lesley Cornett Greer, Theresa Geters, Connie Waddell Jr., Charles Williams, the Rev. Kevin Hodge, Odessa Holmes, Yatisha Gardner, Charles Elder Sr. and Ruby Diane Pyeatt.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Russell and Sonja Polk, celebrating 33 years; and Michael and Felicia Patterson, celebrating five years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.