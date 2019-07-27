Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Genevieve Genest and Bob Stokes, of the Galveston Bay Foundation, and Joanie Steinhaus, with the Turtle Island Restoration Network, will be the speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic, 3828 Ave. N, in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
There will be a benefit to support the family of Sgt. James Gregory Johnston from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Drunken Monkeyz, 202 20th St., in Galveston. Johnston was killed in action June 25 in Afghanistan. For information, call Meghan Billiot, 281-658-0080.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The 27th annual Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship program will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway, in Galveston. State Rep. Harold V. Dutton Jr., District 142, will be the keynote speaker. For information, call Monica Banks Netherly, 713-854-0214 or 281-454-5480.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night dance event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. DJ Big E will provide the music. For information, call 409-763-9866.
