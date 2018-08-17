The Santa Fe Independent School District will have its Teacher Resource Fair from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call Jeannette Thielemann at 409-925-9037.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Dawn Monachino, an education specialist at Houston Audubon, will give a presentation that includes live animals. There also will be a potluck luncheon, so take a dish to share. Contact Liz Shepperd, qeshepperd@yahoo.com or 281-486-7770.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
Brightwood College will have its Back to School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 3208 FM 528 in Friendswood. The free event will include refreshments, campus tours, crafts, backpack and school supply giveaways while supplies last. Additionally, attendees 18 and older can enter to win gift cards. For information, call 205-503-5954.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free classes on bonsai’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Urban Small Backyard Gardening, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Propagating Tomato Plants Using Cuttings, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galv countymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. The Galveston Wharves Board will give a report on the Port of Galveston. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will offer a color pencil workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $65. To register and find supplies list, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Lost and Found Ministries will have its backpack and school supply drive giveaway (while supplies last) at noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Texas City Police Dept. at 1004 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Free food and games also will be available. For information, call 832-741-9892 or 409-939-6588.
There will be a Back to School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Showstoppers at 2504 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Several back to school items will be given away. For information, call Janet Wrice at 409-229-7843.
Author Ross A. Garcia will be signing copies of his book “View Through a Faceplate Window: Adventures of a Navy Master Diver” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
M&D Social and Riders Club and the No Limit Riders will have its Back to School Supply Drive and Mini Ride event beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday leaving from Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City and ending at Cofell Arena at 700 Orchid St. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, call Marcus Willis at 832-372-0729, or Milton Johnson at 832-354-8590.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting items for its fall juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information on the prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexas.org or call 512-467-4569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.