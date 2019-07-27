HAPPY BIRTHDAY Susan Schultz, Vicky Christie, Bryson Pena, Marvely Edmond, Dennashi Ball, Mary McConnell, Marcus Gonzales, Patti Harris, Darrell Jamison, Synora Kendrix, Robert King, Stephanie Reese-Young, Marissa Barnett, Jeremiah Lewis, Nydia Smith, May G. Davis and Kayden Gray.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Letha V. and Odessa Phillips, celebrating 62 years; Richard and Irma Rodriguez, celebrating 56 years; and Doug and Mary Lee Guthier, celebrating 47 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.