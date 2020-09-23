TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have a virtual meeting featuring Tom Stanton at 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. Participants will hear Danny’s Story from the Danny Did Foundation. To join meeting, enter Meeting ID: 854-811-0808 with password: 070601, or call 346-248-7799.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Diaper Bank will have its Diaper Drive-Thru from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at the west entrance of Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. No registration is required. For information, email galvestondiaperbank@gmail.com.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. Friday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Performances, with limited in-person seating, as well as streams will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 10; there also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 4. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
SATURDAY
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Saturday at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayareayouthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 9 through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. James Bailey, Sen. Larry Taylor, and State Reps. Dennis Paul and Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
ONGOING
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours Sunday through Oct. 10 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 2 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. Cash donations also will be accepted. For information and what other items are needed, call 409-935-1100.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.