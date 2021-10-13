TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its home-school story hour event at 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 27 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have offer classes on gardening for ages 6-11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
The Weed ‘N Wish Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Historic Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. New members are welcome. For information, call Dione Morrison, 214-505-5821.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardener Robert Marshall will present “What Do The Numbers on the Fertilizer Bag Mean?” Visitors are welcome. For information, email Vivian Allen, teekay875@gmail.com.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City Heritage Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Davison Home, 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The group will receive a historic family Bible from members of the Davison family who live in New York. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Friday to noon Saturday virtually. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
Independence Village will have its “A Ghostly Gala” fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must RSVP by Friday by contacting Susan Bailey, txrealtorsusan@comcast.net or 832-692-7525.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends Friday. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours through Saturday at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be from Saturday through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be Saturday at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com or call 409-938-9255.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email alders gatebazaar@comcast.net.
Eleanore Wuhrich will lead a workshop on turning gourds into mini-houses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
The fifth annual Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Festival Park, 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, email cathie@coastalout doorsgroup.com or call 409-684-6231.
Author Susan McCauley will be signing copies of her book “Ghost Hunters: Spirit Fire” from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pirates & Ghosts, 2313 Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact McCauley, sbmccauleyauthor@gmail.com or 703-307-0998.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 20 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its October Fest Haunted House event for ages 5 and older from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.