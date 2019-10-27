The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Tideway Galveston will have its fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 6444 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. There will be games, candy, popcorn and beverages available. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. For information, contact Christi Walton, cwalton@moodyneuro.org or 409-741-3266, Ext. 822.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Halloween Costume Party at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Prizes and specials will be available. Open to members and public. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Sunshine Center will have a fundraiser during the Lone Star Biker Rally from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday outside its facility at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Hot dogs, drinks, baked goods, and more will be available for purchase. Donations also will be accepted. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in the Salute to Military Service event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “What is a Galveston County Master Gardener” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
Let’s Dance will have its fourth annual Veteran’s Dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. All ages are welcome. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org or call 417-838-2204.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.