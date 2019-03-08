The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its annual barbecue cook-off Friday through Sunday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-750-3806. For information and fees to enter, call 409-935-9036.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The board of directors of Galveston County Community Action Council will meet at 12:30 p.m. Friday at its main office at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Knights of Columbus will have its annual fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 for adults and $5 for children. To place an order, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will sell dinner plates from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The menu will vary. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through March 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic at 3828 Ave. N in Galveston. No appointment is necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
Painter Ron Gordon will lead the workshop “Make It Work” teaching color theory, plus hands-on applications of color using design/composition principles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $100 and includes all supplies/materials. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
Elizabeth Wilson’s premiere show “Dog Spelled Backwards” will be on display from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net or call 409-370-7350.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
