TODAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. James White, candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The city of Texas City will have its Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. today. The parade will begin on the corner of Palmer Highway and Phoenix Lane and will end at The Showboat Pavilion on 6th Street in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5990.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Moody Gardens will have Food Drive Thursdays through Dec. 30 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors who take a nonperishable food item will receive 2-for-1 admission to the Festival of Lights. For information, visit moodygardens.com/holiday_ season or call Jerri Hamachek, 409-683-4249.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
Duck & Cover A Cappella Mainland Chorale will present its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, contact Cindy Medford, cmedford@com.edu or 409-933-8348.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have its toy drive dance from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at End’s Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. Admission is $10 per person. A toy box will be near the front entrance for donations. Toys also can be dropped off between 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 17 at the bar. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Ceramics made by clients also will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardener Ira Gervais. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bay Area Chorus will present its “O Sing, my Soul” Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road in Houston. For tickets, visit bayareachorus.org.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will present its Christmas jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Sparky Koerner, 409-771-7683.
The Trinity Epsicopal School Choir will perform holiday music at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
Seaside Church will have its Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. There will be vendors, shopping, homemade soups, brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-354-9792.
The city of Texas City will present its Snow Spectacular event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Over 80,000 pounds of snow, snow slides, children activities, photos with Santa, vendors, music, arts and crafts and more will be available. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit gal vestontx.gov/christmas parade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Galveston Community Band and the Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Central High School class of 1963 will have its Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Wylbridge event center at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-692-5641.
The Bryan Museum’s Holiday Delights will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The free event will feature a petting zoo, crafts, a holiday market, storybook readings, food trucks and live musical performances. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The Austin Middle School Choir will perform holiday music at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
