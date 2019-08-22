HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jennifer Webb Joseph, Sheena Robinson, Myedestinee Wilson, Fred Andrews, Larry Chatman, Jonathan Milton, Toni Levine Simpson, Judith Chumba, Felicia Brooks, Roland Deyon, Frieda Boyd, Devin Dannar and Kim Robles.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Nina Wood.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Charles Sr. and Connie Elder, celebrating 11 years; and Dreason and Starr Ruckett, celebrating four years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.