TODAY
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Helen Hall Library will have its Tween STEAM event for ages 8-11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
Helen Hall Library will have its Pajama Storytime event from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Designed for ages 3-8 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The city of Friendswood will host a blood drive for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday at Leavesley Hangar, 901 Buckingham Drive in Friendswood. All donors will receive a pair of fun socks. To register, visit commitforlife.org or contact Haley Brown, hbrown@ci.friendswood.tx.us or 281-996-3238.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the “Tools to Reduce the Risk of Suicide” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Beverly Bernzen will lead the presentation. Must register. To register, visit nami.org or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
The Auxiliary of American Legion Post No. 554 will host its annual potluck dinner from 5 p.m. until they run out Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual webinar at 7 p.m. Friday. Diane Richard will present “Early Migration In, Across and Out of North Carolina.” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
Yaga’s Entertainment will have its Galveston Island Shrimp Festival Friday and Saturday in downtown Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonisland shrimpfestival.com.
UPCOMING
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Saturday at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aide will have its sixth annual prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Jeremiah Narcisse will be the guest speaker. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Art League will offer a “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop led by Fontaine Jacobs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. Ti sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Master Gardeners Robert Marshall; and Nancy Langston-Noh and Hazel Lampton, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit league citygardenclub.org or email leaguecitygarden club@gmail.com.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonisland market.com.
Qatar Charity, in partnership with the University of Houston-Clear Lake Diplomacy Institute, will host its inaugural food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. Open to any member of the community. For information, contact Gigi Do, dogigi@uhcl.edu or 281-283-2750.
The 11th annual 10 Men Standing on the Word of God Conference will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
Friendswood Toastmasters will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friend swoodtoastmasters.com.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have auditions for “Rent” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. They also will have auditions for “The Polar Express Train Ride” at 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, email Kim Mytelka, kimdmy@aol.com and put “Rent” in subject line.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Allen’s Kitchen and Grill, 3701 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-256-1558.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit night fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jersey Mikes Subs, 6608 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of proceeds to the class. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Oct. 2 starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8;30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 1 at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Hope Lutheran Church will have its Hopefest 2021 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There will be a craft fair, a silent auction, plant sale, games, food and more. For information, call 281-482-7943.
Grace Episcopal Church will have a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a chili supper from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Jinkins Hall on the corner of 36th Street and Avenue K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person for the supper. For information, call 409-762-9676.
Let’s Dance will have its “Best of Times” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $10 per person. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The city of Galveston will celebrate its 37th annual National Night Out Oct. 5. To sign up to host a block party in your neighborhood, visit galves tontx.gov/national nightout.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at 601 51st St. in Galveston. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; However, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
