The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland will participate in the “Crush The Crises” Drug Take-Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For a complete list of other participators, visit www.hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “T-Bud Grafting of Citrus and Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”Turning Dirt Into Soil” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.sanjacneighbor hoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Galveston Art League will present a workshop on portraiture from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Eddie Filer Jr. will lead the presentation. Registration is $85. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 832-752-3280.
Moody Mansion will participate in Smithsonian Magazine’s national celebration of Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Admission is free, but guests must request a ticket in advance by visiting www.moodymansion.org/events. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). The market will feature local handcrafted goods. For information, visit www.galvestonisland market.com.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The inaugural Cigar Box Guitar Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. Admission is free. The event will include jam sessions, live music, activities, and more. There also will be children’s activities and the chance to win your very own customized Kemah Boardwalk cigar box guitar. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281- 535-8100.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Janet and the Texas Heartaches will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
