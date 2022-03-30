TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer Spanish for Absolute Beginners at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Classes are free; no registration required. For ages 18 and older. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Center for Transportation and the Galveston Railroad Museum will dedicate a railcar in honor of Dr. John Bertini Jr. at 4 p.m. today at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. A reception will be afterward aboard the Bonnie Brooke. For information, call 409-765-5700.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. today at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jonathan Totty will be the speaker. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Galveston ISD Education Foundation will present its inaugural Shark Tank Pitch Night event at 6 p.m. today in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonedfoundation.org.
THURSDAY
The second installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons and veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans and those taking advantage of disaster installments is due Thursday. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 25th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $6 donation welcome. Call Sharon Nugent, 281-701-8774.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala Thursday at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxed foundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
Meet Phylicia French, author of “Sis, You are the Universe” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Just Like Heaven” will be shown. Admission is free; refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-482-7135.
UPCOMING
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships Friday through April 30. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Friendswood Library will have its Genealogy 1950 Census Release Party event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. First day of the 1950 Census will be available; take your family’s 1950 photos to share. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidcharris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present the Wild Things Zoofari — Galveston Reads Animal Show from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Galveston Lion’s Club will have its annual oyster roast Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. There also will be a raffle for cash prizes and music. For information, call Terri O’Connell, 281-433-6330.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. Saturday at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Galveston County will have its annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The group will recognize the 757 children who’ve experiences abuse/neglect in Galveston County during 2021. For information, email con nie@casagalveston.org.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanrosssupport@rossinsuranceplans.com.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. April 8 and 11 a.m. April 9 at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajunthrowdown.com.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 9 at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. April 9 in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturn ingpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 21 at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email betterparks forgalveston@gmail.com.
