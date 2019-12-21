Santa Claus is coming to town on a Friendswood Volunteer Department truck from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in various communities and neighborhoods in the city of Friendswood. Santa Claus also will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth Camp Fire Station No. 1, 1610 Whitaker Drive, in Friendswood. For information, visit www. friendswood.com.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.sanjacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have a bake sale from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Author Loren C. Steffy will be signing copies of his book “George P. Mitchell: Fracking, Sustainability, and an Unorthodox Quest to Save the Planet” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
The community is invited to participate for free in the Christmas caroler dress up festivities from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
”The Night Before Christmas” story time will be at 6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Julie will play a variety of music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a Christmas party from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. No cover charge. All are invited. For information, call 409-763-9866.
A Christmas miracle — The Resurrection of 3Peace will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. For information, visit facebook.com/stuttgarden texascity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.