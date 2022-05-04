TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seeding galveston@yahoo.com.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration in the Clear Creek Independent School District for the 2022-23 school year will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Friday by appointment only. To register, visit ccisd.net/enroll; and for a complete listing of qualifications and information, visit ccisd.net/prek.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “Awake in the Dark” by Hollis Hammonds and poet Sasha West from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11:30 a.m. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Must be fully vaccinated to participate. Contact George Laiacona, laiacona jr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Baptist Ministers’ Association of Galveston County will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Dennis C. Jones, pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Houston, will be the evangelist. For information, email Eva Tillmon, sistert0806@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
The Friendswood Gathering for the National Day of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the pavilion at Stevenson Park, 901 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Exalt the Lord who has established us” is the theme. For information, email steve.n. martin@sbcglobal.net or call 832-607-1734.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Rachal Hisler, legislative chair for the Chambers County Republican Women, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Independence Village will have its Mad Hatters Fashion Show & Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $75 and $100 for runway seats. For information, visit ivillagetexascity.org or call Judy Slocumb, 281-844-1891, or Susan Bailey, 832-692-7525.
The #WeStandWithUkraine fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 832-970-2344.
First Christian Church will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Household items, toys, clothes, baked goods and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com/ygp- crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
Choose to Dream will have its free Mother/Daughter Line Dance event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. There will be door prizes; donations will be accepted. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com, or call the park at 409-797-3700.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysisterskeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. May 15 at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
May 16 is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
