The Boys & Girls Club will conclude its Back 2 School registration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17 (must present birth certificate and most recent report card at registration). After-school program starts Aug. 26. For information, call 409-763-2227.
Coastal Health & Wellness will sponsor a free community resource fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The Galveston County Animal Resource Center also will be providing $20 microchips for pets. Free school supplies also will be given away while supplies last. For information, visit gchd.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its hands-on children chemistry workshop for ages 10-14 at 10 a.m. Friday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Participants must RSVP. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
Rosenberg Library will have its Anime Club for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Sistahs Empowering Sistahs will have its Books, Business & Ballers Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For students in kindergarten through eighth-grade. Registration is $25 per camper. For information, call Bobbi Holman, 409-692-4150, or Dana Sweeny, 281-617-1272.
Fantastic Sam’s Cut & Color Salon will have its customer appreciation day celebration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 6203 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. The salon, along withe the salon at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City, will be collecting donations for Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston through Aug. 31. For information, call 409-740-3722.
Gulf Parkinson’s Source support group will have a special meeting for Parkinson’s patients and caregivers at 10 a.m. Saturday at La Brisa Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. For information, contact Keith Henderson, kandm639@sbcglobal.net or 281-482-2707.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
There will be a Zumbathon/POUND fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fitness On The Go, 4116 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome group. Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase tickets, email Laura Tacquard, Laura.Tacquard@American National.com.
The Helen Hall Library will host a volunteer bazaar from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. For information, call 281-554-1111.
Author Jim LaBove will be signing copies of his book “Sunrise Over Keith Lake: A Cajun Autobiographical Cookbook” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The 10th annual Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive program honoring World War II veterans will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S., in League City. Pfc. Bill Kongable, of the Army 89th Infantry, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 E. NASA Parkway, in Webster. To set up an audition, email info@bayareachorus.org or call 281-326-1286.
GardenKids of Kemah will have an informational meeting on its Save the Bees Honey Bee Pollinator Project from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 2400 North Meyer Ave. in Seabrook. For information, call 281-334-7529.
