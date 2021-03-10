The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Carolyn Sisscom will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3; and at 2:20 p.m. Sunday and March 21 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
FRIDAY
Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy is registering for the 2021-22 school year through Friday at 319 Newman Road in La Marque. For prekindergarten through eighth grade. For information, call 409-934-9100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its March Madness plant sale from noon Friday to noon Saturday virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its The Spirit of Texas dinner and program at 7 p.m. March 20 in the grand ballroom of the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $75 per person. Dr. Ben Raimer will be honored. Must RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. To enter meeting, enter meeting ID: 917-5988-4210 with passcode: 043809. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston County Household Hazardous Waste Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is met) Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds No. 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-766-4509.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
MONDAY
The Boys & Girls Club of Texas City will have its spring break camp for ages 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through March 18 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For registration and information, call 409-457-9880.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have spring break classes available for children Monday through Friday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Space is limited. To register, visit parks.friendswood.com. For information, call 281-996-3220.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Year-round care of landscape trees and shrubs” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 19 virtually. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off March 20 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. There will be a cooks meeting March 18. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience will be at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
Anchor Point will host its in-person TopGolf Tourney — HopeGolfs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 25 at TopGolf at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person or $600 for a team of six. To register, visit www.anchorpoint.us/hope-golfs or call Kelly King, 832-632-1221.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. March 25 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.thebryan museum.org.
