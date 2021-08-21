TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Brandon Hill and Bill Merrell will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon today at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-through will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
The Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will present its free preservation workshops “Saving Your History” at 11 a.m. today via Zoom. Sean McConnell, Jami Durham and Sharon Gillins will be the speakers. To register, visit rosen-lib.org/ saving-history. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 127.
Tanger Outlets Houston will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from noon to 1 p.m. today at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Festivities will be by the lagoon area near Coach and Michael Kors. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/houston.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Free watermelon, ice cream and lemonade. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, visit moodymansion.org.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. There also will be a free COVID-19 mobile vaccination drive Sunday and Sept. 12; photo ID and masks required to receive vaccine; if receiving second dose, take vaccination card. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmers market.com.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Higher Praise 22nd annual day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Betty Young, from Jesus is Lord Word of Truth Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
MONDAY
Galveston College will have general registration for the fall 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Classes begin Aug. 30. For information, visit gc.edu, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteers Jerry and Edith Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. The foxtrot will be taught during August; each month a different dance will be taught. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglob al.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
TUESDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
UPCOMING
The third annual Chris Stone Memorial Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Aug. 28 at 5490 County Road 154 in Alvin. Entry fee is $100. There also will be live music, a live auction and a cornhole and horseshoes tournament. Proceeds go toward scholarships for Santa Fe students. For information, call John Wilson, 409-692-0339.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Educators are encouraged to register for the Galveston Island Esports teacher workshop which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Participants will be able to receive continuing education units. To register, visit galvestonesports.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Small Trees for Small Yards” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 28 virtually. Master Gardener Briana Etie will lead the presentation. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Aug. 30 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit gc.edu/continuing-educa tion/about-ce/register, or call 409-944-1344.
The Friendswood Independent School District will have its Senior Citizens Coffee Talk event at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 in the district’s board room at 402 Laurel Drive in Friendswood. For Friendswood residents 65 and older. Attendees also will receive a gold card for free admission to athletic events. For information, contact Dayna Owen, dowen@fisdk12.net or 281-482-1267.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Sept. 3 through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@first lutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit www.uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
