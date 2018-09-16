HAPPY BIRTHDAY Cynthia Doty, Anthony Hayes, Frank Avery, Jackie Miranda, Vida Lee Hughes, Steve Barnes, Roger Cromer, Bryon Townsend, Melody Devore McElroy, Rodrick Hudson, Angela White, Denise Atwood, Evelyn R. Gulley, Kelly Jordan and Brittany King.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Elias and Gloria Cazares, celebrating 56 years; and Steven and Sherri Carroll, celebrating 29 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.