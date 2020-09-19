The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. The meeting will feature a mayoral and District 6 candidate forum. To join the meeting, enter ID: 815-6567-2990 and password: 606811. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate High Holy Days at 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. today and Sunday; 7 p.m. Sept. 27; and 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. to 7:34 p.m. Sept. 28. For information, email ritual@shaarhashalom.org or call Cheryl Sigel, 432-202-4639.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Rosenberg Library will have its stop motion animation Zoom introduction event at 2:30 p.m. today. To sign up, visit https://rl-computer lab.as.me/kids.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. today. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtorsusan@comcast.net.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Workforce Solutions will offer free job search seminars virtually through Friendswood Public Library at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday via Zoom. Create a Targeted Plan (Monday); Build a Job Readiness (Tuesday); Sharpening Your Interviewing Skills (Wednesday); and Closing the Deal (Thursday). To sign up, visit www.zoom.com and enter Meeting ID: 829-9099-5466 and passcode: 5466. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
TUESDAY
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 via Zoom. For meeting information, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 21 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings (Wednesday) and Day of the Dead skull bracelets (Oct. 21). To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosen berg-library.org.
UPCOMING
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfounda tion.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
Rosenberg Library will present “Dragons Love Tacos” at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 via Zoom. The Magik Theatre will present the New York Times Best Selling children’s book virtually. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library will present “Researching African American Family History — The Same and Different” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26 virtually. Local genealogist, Sharon Batiste Gillins, will lead the presentation. To register, visit rosenberg-library.org/GTHC-class. For information, contact Kevin Kinney, kkinney@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 126.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 101-year anniversary at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 virtually via Facebook.com/McKinneyMUMC and www.mckinneyumc.net. The Rev. Michelle Hall, from Christ Church, of Sugar Land, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
New Hope Baptist Church will celebrate its 41st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at 5514 Ave. S in Galveston. The Rev. D. N. Benford and the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-256-3091.
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 9 through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRR museum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
ONGOING
The American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S., in League City, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 901 Main St., in La Marque will be collecting donations for Hurricane Laura relief through Sunday. For drop-off times and information, call 409-739-1498 or 409-392-8488.
Galveston College is accepting registration for its new Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Monday at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-edu cation/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 2 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. Cash donations also will be accepted. For information and what other items are needed, call 409-935-1100.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
