The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Household appliances and e-waste will be taken today; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its spring market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Marie Workman Garden Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the garden club and its Junior Master Gardeners program. Call 832-221-9595.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer $10 dog adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. The fee also includes the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. For information, call 409-948-2485.
The Friendswood Police Department will participate in Bay Area Medication Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Hope Lutheran Church at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, call the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families at 281-284-0370 or visit thealliancebayarea.org.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Betty Head Oleander Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. There will be oleanders for sale and live music. For information, email international.oleander@yahoo.com.
The League City Police Department will have its drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the League City Public Safety Building at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com or call the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families at 281-284-0370.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have its spring book sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Items are $1 each or $3 per bag. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Taking Leave” at 8 p.m. today and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. The show also will be live streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
SUNDAY
New Directions Baptist Church will celebrate its 11th church anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson, of New Beginning Church, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through May 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information, and link to prospectus in black column, email galvestonartleague.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through May 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dance lessons from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The College of the Mainland Concert Band, directed by Sparky Koerner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Building Theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. Space is limited. Masks are required. For information, call 409-933-8347.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 894-7003-1608 with passcode: 302025. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet in a special session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
Galveston College will continue its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” with a virtual lecture “Black Hollywood: How African Americans Gain Agency and Empowerment in the Movie Industry” featuring Kimberly Fain, visiting professor at Texas Southern University and licensed attorney, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. For information, visit gc.edu.
UPCOMING
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its 24th annual golf tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Top Golf in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person, which includes dinner and an open bar. To register, contact LeeAnn Crowder at lee2crowder@aol.com or 281-337-4222.
The city of Texas City will present “COVID-19: One Year Later & The Path Ahead” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Mayor Dedrick Johnson, Page Michel, Thomas Munoz, Dr. Philip Keiser and Melissa Duarte, will be the speakers. Seating is limited. For information, visit www.texascitytx.gov.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick through Friday. Ball High School seniors can apply in their counselors office or visit www.gisd.org/Page/11465.
The Galveston County Master Gardener May Day Sale will be from noon Friday to noon May 1 virtually at https://store.galvestonmg.org. Browse online beginning Friday and schedule a curbside pickup time.
College of the Mainland will have its community grand open house at 3 p.m. Friday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Attendees will get to tour the new learning spaces in the Steam Building. For information, visit com.edu or call Monique Sennet, 409-933-8438.
Satori School will have its 40th annual BBQ & Silent Auction fundraiser virtually May 1. Participants can preorder a whole brisket for $100; must pickup May 1. Silent auction goes live May 1 and ends May 7. To register, visit fundraiser.bid/satori2021 and for information, email director@satorischool.net.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloomby thesea@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.