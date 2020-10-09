The University of Houston-Clear Lake will offer COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday in its Delta Building, Parking Lot G, near entrance 1 at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. Preregistration is preferred, but not required. To sign up, visit www.uhcl.edu/health-alert/covid-19-test ing or call 832-927-7575.
The Serra Club of Galveston will have its induction ceremony for its new members at 10 a.m. today at St. Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Afterward, the group will meet for lunch and have its regular meeting at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Old Central Cultural Center will sell dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Fridays through Oct. 30 and Saturdays through Oct. 24 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-334-9880.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRR museum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” today through Sunday and Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
UPCOMING
Local author, Diane Twilley, will be signing copies of her new book “Arson Can Be Murder” and several of her other books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Vacation on Canvas, 2204 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, call Jim Twilley, 832-466-6311.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. Deacon Harold Mason, from Jerusalem Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call 409-762-5642.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 25 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The Rev. Patricia Scott, from McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Galveston County United will have its candidate caravan in support of Democratic candidates beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at Menard Park in Galveston; La Marque High School; Shipley’s Donuts in Dickinson; and the final stop will be at Walter Hall Park in League City. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars in red, white and blue. For information, call 409-739-5245.
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours through Sunday at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. “Texas Wildflowers” will be the program topic. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-789-3496.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. James Bailey, Sen. Larry Taylor, and State Reps. Dennis Paul and Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casa galveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to help with its Angel Tree registration from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 16. Times are flexible. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.salva tionarmygalvestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Salvation Army will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Center of Hope, 601 51st St., in Galveston; and from the same times Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 via Zoom. Police Chief Vernon Hale, Lt. Joel Caldwell, and Ed Jackson will be the speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 896-6494-7987 and password: 512273. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The city of League City will have its annual Harvest Festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Crafts and candy will be given out to the first 500 people. There also will be a costume and pumpkin carving contest. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The Santa Fe Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 13112 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. There’s no fee to attend; BYOB. For information, call Bob Wylie, 409-795-9047, or Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its annual Halloween Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a haunted house, face painting, games, costume contest, food, and more. Social distancing will be observed. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
