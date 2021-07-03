HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tammy Freeman, Genia Johnson-Turner, Shirley Bell, Sheree Courville, Channing Holman, Jeanette Elias, Jeremiah Taylor, Davette Davis, Tory Wrenn, Danielle Bell, Erica Tennant, Renee and Abby Pruns, Nancy Conoly, Gideon Lee Isaacks, Anita Newby, Kim Smith Mytelka, Nick Einecke and David W. Mullins Sr.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Alicia Denise Jackson, Gregory Wilson Jr., Craig Sullivan, Bridgette Pierre-Ned, Georgette Donald Mendez, Jennifer Parson, Monica Garcia, Rosalynn Vanda-Muir, Craig Sullivan, Phoebe Fields, Eric Owens and Albert DelBosque.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Blanche George Tisino, Ramone Cross, Mildred Zorn, Sonja Polk, Roland Bassett, Jonathan Ivy, Lisa Pleasant, Tamika Simpson, Andrea McCray Robinson, Monique Zepeda, Larry Turner, Myra Williams, Johnathen Vallery and Jamarcus Lewis.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription