TODAY
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will celebrate Jane Long’s birthday at 10:30 a.m. today at Fort Travis Seaside Park on state Highway 87 in Port Bolivar. Refreshments will be served. For information, visit bolivarpeninsu latexas.com.
The Craving for a Change Foundation will have its “Let’s Get it Right” fair from noon to 5 p.m. today at the pavilion at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. The fair is for youth and adults and will include information on career aptitude tests, universities/colleges, resume help, entrepreneurship assistance and more. Lunch is included. For information, contact Kenshara Cravens, kenshara.cravens@cravingforachange.com or 832-735-0077, or DeAndré Knoxson, dknoxson@cravingforachange.com or 409-526-6585.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual installation ceremony at 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by July 31.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through fifth grade. To register, visit aumc1.mycokesburyvbs.com. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
TUESDAY
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on oil painting techniques and color theory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. David Wheeler will lead the presentation. Registration is $55. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com, call 281-451-5814 or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
The Galveston College Outreach and Retention Committee will host a virtual presentation on self-care planning at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Denysse Guzman, a counselor with the Gulf Coast Center, will be the speaker. To join, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 823-2162-2903 and passcode: Whitecaps.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through Thursday at www.tcisd.org/ registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a minority mental health webinar panel from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Gil Romero, Jonathan Griffin, Brooke Peterson will be the speakers. Lydia Giordano will be the moderator. To register and get more information, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free for members. For more information or to purchase a membership, call 409-765-7834.
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
The Goldfish Swim School will host a free outdoor water safety block party to share water safety and drowning prevention information from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 31 at 20251 Interstate 45 S., Unit E in Webster. For information, call 281-509-9611.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will have a food distribution event at 9 a.m. July 31 in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a free introductory meeting for anyone interested in the Elissa Sail Training program at 1 p.m. July 31 at the Galveston Historic Seaport, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. The program will go until 5 p.m. with a social hour at the end with complimentary beer/drinks. For information, visit www.galveston history.org, or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Healthy Start 2021 Health and Wellness Fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the district’s Learner Support Center at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration also will be available. For information and what items to take, visit ccisd.net/healthfair or call 281-284-1650.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Aug. 7 at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The district also will be accepting donations daily through Aug. 9. To arrange pickup/drop-off, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Plumeria Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Loretta Osteen will lead the hands-on workshop. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https:// galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.