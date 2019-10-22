Pictured are just a few members of the Rotary Club of Galveston who participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 12 at Stewart Beach in Galveston. The club also was recognized as the No. 1 team in the Bay Area/Galveston County region for money raised for the Alzheimer’s Walk initiative. Rotarian Sally Byrom, was walk chairman for the Galveston County/Bay Area.