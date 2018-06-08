The Boys & Girls Club will conclude its second phase of summer registration at 7:30 a.m. today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Every Ribbon Tells A Story organization will present its second annual A Man & His Ribbon Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A.L. Bell will be the keynote speaker. A donation of $20 per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-9561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a barbecue fundraiser at noon until all sold out Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call Post Commander Michael Caballero at 409-763-2257.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Knights of Columbus will be selling fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 each. For information, call 409-925-1402 or 409-770-7030.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
