TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its 10th annual Herb Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission to the fair is free. Tickets for the luncheon are $40 for members and $50 for all others; tables of six are $300. For information and tickets, call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a succulents and driftwood workshop at 3 p.m. today at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Registration is $35. For information, call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer Spanish for Absolute Beginners at 4 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Classes are free; no registration required. For ages 18 and older. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Must be fully vaccinated to participate. Contact George Laiacona, laiacon ajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
THURSDAY
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Center for Violence Prevention will have its third annual symposium from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Old Red Amphitheater on its campus in Galveston. Registration is required. To register, visit www.utmb.edu/cvp.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Ladies Night Out after-hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haak Winery, 6310 Ave. T in Santa Fe. Reservations are $10 a person. To RSVP, visit tclmchamber.com.
A “Depression Era Cooking Class with Chef Mary Bass” will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Spaces is limited. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Texas City High School Theatre will present the school edition of “Grease” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $10 a person. To purchase, visit texascitytheatre.ludus.com.
UPCOMING
Universal Technical Institute and Ignite Worldwide will be offering $100,000 in tuition grants to female and female-identifying students interested in pursuing a technical education at UTI and careers in STEM-related fields. Applications will be accepted through Friday. For information and application, visit uti.edu.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week through Saturday at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@cavalla historicalfoundation.org or 346-220-7827.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present its “Stress Less: Resilience for Success” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships through Saturday. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual 5K Walk/Run event at 8 a.m. Saturday on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The event will begin on 45th Street and go toward 29th Street and back. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The city of League City will have its bird walk for adults event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1220 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. For information and to sign up, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The “Be Not Conformed” mother and daughter conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Pearl Robinson, LaTosha Holmes and Ketara Gray will be the special guests. Tickets are $15 in advance (pay via Cash App: $theExchange68) or $20 at the door. For information, email Yvette McGill, yvettemcgill68@gmail.com.
The 26th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the historic downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit grandkidsfestival.com, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Paper Shredding Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. There will be a 15 box limit. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Sunshine Center will have its second annual Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. A wide variety of flower arrangements, gift baskets and food concessions will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a fish fry from 1 p.m. until all sold out Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Plates are $10 each. DJ Char will provide music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information and tickets, call 409-771-9266.
The American Heart Association will have its “Hearts Across Hollywood” Galveston Heart Ball Saturday at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, email morgan.faiella@heart.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will have its Lone Star Bazaar at 11 a.m. Sunday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be food, music, games, bingo and a live and silent auction. For information, visit ololchurch.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 10th annual crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, email Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Christopher Nickerson and the Community Life Baptist Church will be the guests. All are welcome. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 281-763-4512.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration in the Clear Creek Independent School District for the 2022-23 school year will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through May 6 by appointment only. To register, visit ccisd.net/enroll; and for a complete listing of qualifications and information, visit ccisd.net/prek.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday at the in the Owner’s Club room on the third floor of the Diamond Beach Condominiums, 10327 FM 3005 in Galveston. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. There will be door prizes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform live in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s Learning Resource Center, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-771-7683.
The Friendswood Gathering for the National Day of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. May 5 at the pavilion at Stevenson Park, 901 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Exalt the Lord who has established us” is the theme. For information, email steve.n.martin@sbcglobal.net or call 832-607-1734.
Independence Village will have its Mad Hatters Fashion Show & Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $75 and $100 for runway seats. For information, visit ivillagetexascity.org or call Judy Slocumb, 281-844-1891, or Susan Bailey, 832-692-7525.
The #WeStandWithUkraine fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 at Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 832-970-2344.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 7 at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysister skeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.