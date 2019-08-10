Bulletin board
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Sistahs Empowering Sistahs will have its Books, Business & Ballers Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For students in kindergarten through eighth-grade. Registration is $25 per camper. For information, call Bobbi Holman, 409-692-4150, or Dana Sweeny, 281-617-1272.
Fantastic Sam’s Cut & Color Salon will have its customer appreciation day celebration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 6203 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. The salon, along with the salon at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City, will be collecting donations for Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston through Aug. 31. For information, call 409-740-3722.
Gulf Parkinson’s Source support group will have a special meeting for Parkinson’s patients and caregivers at 10 a.m. Saturday at La Brisa Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. For information, contact Keith Henderson, kandm639@sbcglobal.net or 281-482-2707.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. For information, call 409-739-5665.
There will be a Zumbathon/POUND fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fitness On The Go, 4116 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome group. Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase tickets, email Laura Tacquard, Laura.Tacquard@AmericanNational.com.
The Helen Hall Library will host a volunteer bazaar from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. For information, call 281-554-1111.
Author Jim LaBove will be signing copies of his book “Sunrise Over Keith Lake: A Cajun Autobiographical Cookbook” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. The band, Sonic Seduction, will perform. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
