Bulletin board

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Management Team presented the Galveston County Tax Office with the Silver Performance Award on Aug. 5 in Galveston. Pictured, from left, are Jeremiah Kuntz, director of vehicles titles and registration; Shelly Mellott, deputy executive director; Whitney Brewster, executive director TxDMV; Cheryl E. Johnson, tax assessor collector; Melissa Norris, branch coordinator; Sheryl Swift, chief deputy business services; Denise Tumicki, senior accountant; and Jessica Robbins, accounting technician IV.