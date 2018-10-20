The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. today in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
The Clear Lake Elks annual barbecue cook-off and motorcycle fun run will be today at 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. The run will begin at 8 a.m. and the public festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. For information, contact Jim Ott at j.ott1@verizon.net or 713-829-2199.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon today on the East End of Galveston. Participants should meet at the Fort San Jacinto Historic Point parking area. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. An informational presentation will be from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 409-281-5065.
The Artist Boat is seeking crafty volunteers to help cut and create decorations for its annual fundraiser today at 2627 Ave. O in Galveston. To sign up, call 409-770-0722.
The city of League City will have its annual Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at League Park at 512 Second St. in League City. Admission is free. The festival will feature food trucks, a costume and pumpkin carving contest, face painting, games, hay rides, and craft and vendor booths. For information, call 281-554-1025.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Fest from noon to 10 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Proceeds will benefit for building repairs after Hurricane Harvey. A $10 entry donation is asked. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. Hand-crafted goods will be featured. For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will have its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. today and Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Halloween Costume Contest for ages 12 and younger today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Trunk-or-treat will begin at 1 p.m., and a Halloween craft event will begin at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have music by the Level One Band from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.