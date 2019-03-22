County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have a fish fry during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 19 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Knights of Columbus will have its annual fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 for adults and $5 for children. To place an order, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will sell dinner plates from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The menu will vary. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-2733.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will sponsor a field trip (Birds of Moody Gardens Properties) from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should meet up in the south Aquarium Pyramid parking lot at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet for its obstructed traffic sign project at 9 a.m. Saturday. The group will meet up first at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans at 409-739-5258.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and ”Snake Sense” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will host a watercolor workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Fontaine Jacobs will lead the presentation. Registration is $30. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The city of Friendswood will have its Youth Sports Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at the corner of Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive and go northwest to make a left on Edgewood Drive (FM 2351), then will make a right on Stadium Drive. Afterward, coaches and teams will gather at Renwick Park for opening ceremonies. For information, visit www.friendswood.com or call 281-996-3294.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its Spring Plant Sale and Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the playground and pavilion on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. An “early bird” sale of plants only will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. For information, call Judy Steffans, 713-502-5459.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing, only, will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Jewelry expert, Annette Kinslow, will present a wire wrap cabochon pendant class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For registration fees and information, contact Brenda Lee at brenda donaloio@sbcglobal.net or 409-996-5040.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host a free community baby shower at 11 a.m. Saturday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Gender-appropriate gifts will be available to expecting mothers. The event is free, but registration is required. To RSVP, visit http://alcc.org/frontpage/community-baby-shower or call 409-935-1606.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Customer Appreciation Night with a free Mexican dinner from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The Post also will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. March 24. For information, call 409-793-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through Thursday. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsan ford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.