Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its rescheduled Mother’s Day Bake Sale and raffle from 9:30 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will host a $5 Superhero Adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. The $5 rate applies to all dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more. For information, call 409-948-2485.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will have its summer luau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 in League City. To register, visit https://namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-51700 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
Let’s Dance will have its “Fly Me to the Moon” ballroom dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell & Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
