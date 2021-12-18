TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and the city of Galveston is seeking volunteers to help cultivate a community garden from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/dec2021vgmenardpark.
We R.O.C.K and Toys for Tots will have its toy giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1725 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. For information, email Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com or werock0326@yahoo.com.
Acts Christian Church will offer its food pantry to the public from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Julie Plyler, 281-910-9757.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. today at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $5 for members and $6 for all others. For information, call 832-477-6778 or 281-337-3112.
Tickets are available for The Bishop’s Palace Christmas Tour at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Tours will be at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $30 per person. To RSVP, visit www.galveston history.org.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Jon will provide a variety of music. Veterans and public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its choral Christmas presentation at 10 a.m. Sunday; and its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit league citylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays (excluding holidays) in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gulf Coast Four Square Church, 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its rescheduled annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older; must show ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate Christmas with a potluck at 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Take a dish to share. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a potluck luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
