The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Salt Grass Potters will have its annual sale and exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Dickinson Railroad Museum at 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call 281-534-4367.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will have its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by Monday. To RSVP, contact Jose Boix, jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
Save Our Shores will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the San Leon Volunteer Department, 337 12th St., in San Leon. Jacquelyn Young, from the San Jacinto Superfund Settlement, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Katie Napoli, 409-370-8086.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans at 409-739-5258.
The Monsanto Women’s Group will have its quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Top Water Grill, 815 Ave. O, in San Leon. Call Marilyn Decker, 281-534-6188.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a lasagna dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will present “Flight Identification of Birds in Texas,” by Jim Stevenson at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Salute to Our Founding Fathers event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Jeannie Koenig will be honored, and Jacquie Baly will be the keynote speaker. Congressman Randy Weber also will speak. For tickets and information, visit www.galveston republicanwomen.com.
There will be a food truck festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Butler’s Courtyard at 122 Michigan Avenue at Second Street in League City. For information, visit www.butlerscourtyard.com or call 281-557-5551.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will take a field trip from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to Smith Point Hawk Tower. A van will be available; if you want to ride, contact Greg Whittaker at gwhittaker@moodygardens.org or 409-683-4101. Space is limited. The group will meet in the parking lot behind Ashton Villa at the corner of 23rd and Sealy streets. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Diaper Bank will have its Pancake’s for Babies fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s at 500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For information, call Kathy Modzelewski at 409-739-9468.
The Coalition of Black Democrats and The Texas Democratic Women of Galveston County will present a retirement celebration honoring Judge Penny Pope from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Admission is free. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. There will be a candidate forum at this meeting. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Composting” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its “A Passion for Plumeria (Frangipani)” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Dickinson Optimist Club will have its seventh annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Bayou Golf Course in Texas City. Golfers and sponsors are needed. For information, call Julie Masters at 713-501-2225, or the golf course at 409-643-5850.
The Community Emergency Response Team Program is accepting registration for its emergency preparedness training classes, which will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Participants must attend all dates and times. To register, visit https://goo.gl/forms/L6Zr8rX0JOO1xhY32. For information, contact John Herrmann at john.herrmann@co.galveston.tx.us or 281-615-7636.
The city of Galveston will celebrate National Night Out Oct. 2 in various neighborhoods across the island. To sign up your neighborhood or get more information, visit http://galvestontx.gov/767/Nation al-Night-Out, email natio nalnightout@galvestontx.gov or call 409-765-3606.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
