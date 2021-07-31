TODAY
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon today at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
The Goldfish Swim School will host a free outdoor water safety block party to share water safety and drowning prevention information from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 20251 Interstate 45 S., Unit E in Webster. For information, call 281-509-9611.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will have a food distribution event at 9 a.m. today in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a free introductory meeting for anyone interested in the Elissa Sail Training program at 1 p.m. today at the Galveston Historic Seaport, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. The program will go until 5 p.m. with a social hour at the end with complimentary beer/drinks. For information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its installation of officers at 1 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. Members and visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by today.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
American Legion Post No. 20 will be swearing in its new officers and will also have a potluck style buffet at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
MONDAY
Monday is the deadline to sign up for Galveston-Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome’s inaugural Family Sail Away Day with Sea Star Base Galveston, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For sponsorship and registration information, visit https://ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Fish Frenzy” at 9 a.m. (ages 6-8) and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ages 9-12) Monday and Aug. 18 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Donors will receive a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream. To sign up, visit commitforlife.org or contact Jini Bailey, vbailey@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecity legion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Galveston College Outreach and Retention Committee will present “Addressing Stigma Toward Mental Health” at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kristin M. Holt, a counselor with the Gulf Coast Center, will be the speaker. To join the presentation, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 851-6323-0797 with passcode: Whitecaps.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will present “It’s Time for a Makeover! Understanding Plumage Variations” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will lead the presentation. To register, visit rosen berg-library.org/events/library-events/#adult- events or email awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
WEDNESDAY
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Coastal Health & Wellness, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No insurance required. Appointments and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 409-938-2234 and select option 2.
The Galveston Community College District Board of Regents will have a budget workshop and special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For agenda, visit www.gc.edu, or email clangston@gc.edu.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 6 p..m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 11; and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Healthy Start 2021 Health and Wellness Fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Learner Support Center at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration also will be available. For information and what items to take, visit ccisd.net/healthfair or call 281-284-1650.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Aug. 7 at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The district also will be accepting donations daily through Aug. 9. To arrange pickup/drop-off, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Plumeria Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St., in La Marque. Master Gardener Loretta Osteen will lead the hands-on workshop. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
OG Demi-God Barbers will present its Godly Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at 2413 Cedar Road in La Marque. $5 haircuts will be available for youth younger than 18 years old; free food also will be given away. For information, call 832-949-3371.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
