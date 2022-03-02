City meetings Mar 2, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Monday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Tuesday5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesI-45 exit to highway 146 to close next weekLIVE UPDATES: Keep track of local election results in Galveston CountyMan jailed for Galveston robbery charged in League City bank robberyGalveston's 11-story Medical Arts building barricaded after bricks fall offMotorcyclist killed in highway crash in DickinsonOne man wounded in Texas City nightclub shootingMan accused in 1991 kidnapping, attempted murder returned to Galveston CountyIsland car wash still open and operating; Sonic plans Hitchcock restaurantPort of Galveston calls special meeting to discuss Landry's lease of Pier 21Ball High School outdated and in need of replacement, district says CollectionsChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasSecond Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras festivities brings several paradesIn focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston FestivitiesIn Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season OpenerIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53 CommentedMiddleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (67) America must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (65) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Editorial was a huge disservice to readership (42)
