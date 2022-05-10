TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The superintendents of the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. The Notables will perform. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200 in League City. Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. today in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@ moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Ginger Benson and Marilyn Simmons will be the guest speakers. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
The Committee of the Whole Workshop of the Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room M-202 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysisterskeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Movie Night at the Cathedral will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1929 Vaudeville Theater at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. in Galveston. The 1952 King Vidor film “Ruby Gentry” will be shown. Admission is $15. For information, call 409-750-2427.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Greg Bostwick, of Beaumont, will speak on climate change. Dinner is $50 a person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tess Stone, tess@rdsol.com or 469-955-7034.
Monday is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckinneyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
Bay Area Habitat will have its 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. May 21 at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration is $35 a person or $40 day of. For information and registration, visit bahfh.org/ 2022-5k.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
