The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Fresh Vision Another Chance Group will meet at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 22 and March 29 at New Vision Church, 2311 24th St., in Dickinson. The group is for persons/families presently enrolled in the criminal justice system through parole/probation and community service. For information and to register, contact Kim Yancy, kimjyancy@gmail.com or 713-320-2899.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be today; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will meet at noon Tuesday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have its 2020 Kickoff Rally at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the ILA Union Hall, 6501 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. For information, call Kevin Moran, 713-851-4594.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Mardi Gras party with The Zydeco Dots from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple. To purchase, visit www.paypal.me/elkslodge126 or call 409-771-9121.
Let’s Dance will have its “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management will have its annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy beginning Feb. 3 at 1353 FM 646 W. in Dickinson. For information and requirements, visit galvestontxcert.samariteam.com, or email John Herrmann, john.herrmann@co.galveston.tx.us.
The city of Texas City will have its 14th annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is $30 per couple through Feb. 7; $40 per couple Feb. 10-14; and $10 per additional daughter. No tickets will be sold at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/cityoftexascity.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by Saturday. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.