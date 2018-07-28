Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 206, in Texas City. No appointment necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Take your own vase for hands-on arranging. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
Author E. Barry Gray will be signing copies of his book “Texas Victorian Courthouses and County Histories in Post Cards” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
